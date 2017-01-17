Colorado regulators seek mandatory cr...

Colorado regulators seek mandatory criminal checks on nurses and doctors

Read more: Denver Post

Nurses and doctors seeking professional licenses in Colorado would have to pass fingerprint-based criminal background checks -- already a requirement in most states -- under a proposal backed by state regulators. Nurses and doctors seeking professional licenses in Colorado would have to pass fingerprint-based criminal background checks - a requirement in most states - under a proposal backed by state regulators.

