Colorado Refugee Services estimates hundreds no longer coming to state | Colorado Springs Gazette...
More than 1,100 refugees from war-torn and impoverished countries could be barred from relocating to Colorado over the next eight months after President Donald Trump's order to halt refugee admissions, Colorado officials announced. Criticism continued to mount Monday against Trump's executive actions, which barred citizens of seven mostly-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for about three months, and suspended the nation's refugee program for four months.
