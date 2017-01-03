Colorado prepares for Obamacare repeal under Trump administration
Plans by Republicans to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in the first month of Donald Trump's presidency have sent tremors across Colorado, with activists and accountants both preparing for a seismic shift in policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|43,816
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Jan 3
|Aya Quest
|2
|like don' t like
|Dec 31
|anonymous
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Dec 29
|winstonsmith
|572
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl...
|Dec 22
|Lauren
|13
|hamilton electors
|Dec '16
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC