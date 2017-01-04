Colorado parole operations blasted for giving parolees too much leniency

In legislative session, state Sen. John Cooke and former Greeley Police chief say parole officers say there's a danger to the public Englewood parole officer Ryan Burch knocks on the motel room of a parolee at the Riviera Motel in Aurora on Aug. 7, 2013. Burch was making an unscheduled visit to a parolee at the motel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.