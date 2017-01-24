Colorado Lawmakers Concerned: Trump Freezes EPA Grants, Bars Agencies From Communication
Colorado Lawmakers Concerned: Trump Freezes EPA Grants, Bars Agencies From Communication Colorado lawmakers say they are deeply troubled by an order by President Donald Trump to censor several agencies' communication and freeze grant awards from the Environmental Protection Agency. Denver Judge Remains President Trump's Lead Candidate For Supreme Court CBS News reported Saturday that Judge Neil Gorsuch of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver is the leading candidate for the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy.
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|44,264
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 22
|mweastboston3
|18,433
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
