Colorado jail deaths steadily increas...

Colorado jail deaths steadily increased, more than doubled from 2011 to June of 2015

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Desiree Kalodnicki, who is the sister of of John Patrick Walter, reflects on her brother's life at her home in Peyton, Jan. 10, 2017. The number of people who died in Colorado's jails more than doubled in four years, following a national trend of a rising death toll among inmates in city and county jails across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 43,968
News EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c... 14 hr Tango7439 8
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) 15 hr Yac_hack 1,360
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 10 ann baker 1
News Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S... Jan 10 ann baker 1
Ayahuasca in Colorado Jan 3 Aya Quest 2
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,942,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC