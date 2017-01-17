Colorado jail deaths doubled from 201...

Colorado jail deaths doubled from 2011 to June of 2015

The number of people who died in Colorado's jails more than doubled in four years, following a national trend of a rising death toll among inmates in city and county jails across the country. Jail deaths in Colorado grew from 11 inmates in 2011 to 24 in 2015, according to data compiled by The Denver Post .

