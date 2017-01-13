Colorado is doing energy right, gover...

Colorado is doing energy right, governor said

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Colorado will continue its legacy as a model for how to strike the right balance between fossil fuels production and a clean economy, its governor said. Gov. John Hickenlooper delivered his State of the State address, describing state governments as a laboratory for leadership in politically divisive times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 20 min EdmondWA 43,913
News EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c... 1 hr April 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) 11 hr Yac_hack 1,357
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 10 ann baker 1
News Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S... Jan 10 ann baker 1
Ayahuasca in Colorado Jan 3 Aya Quest 2
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,747 • Total comments across all topics: 277,881,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC