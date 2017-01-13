Colorado is doing energy right, governor said
Colorado will continue its legacy as a model for how to strike the right balance between fossil fuels production and a clean economy, its governor said. Gov. John Hickenlooper delivered his State of the State address, describing state governments as a laboratory for leadership in politically divisive times.
