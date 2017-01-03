Colorado improves in food stamp delivery but still far below national average
Colorado improved slightly in its ability to get food stamps to the needy, yet the state remains near the bottom of the heap in a national ranking released Tuesday. Colorado is 45th, up one place from last year, and still far below the national average in enrolling eligible people in the food assistance program, according to the report from Hunger Free Colorado .
