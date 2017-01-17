Colorado House Cat Stands Up to Bobcat

Colorado House Cat Stands Up to Bobcat

8 hrs ago

Who is Waffle ? Waffle is a house cat living its best life in Telluride. Waffle's family posted this video to YouTube over the weekend of the house cat standing up to a bobcat that was walking on the deck.

