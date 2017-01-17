Colorado GOP stalwarts (and a few Dem...

Colorado GOP stalwarts (and a few Democrats) en route to Trump inaugural festivities

Colorado will be well-represented at Donald Trump's inauguration festivities this week, as social media, announcements from attendees and lists from event organizers show. All of Colorado's Republican and Democratic members of the House and Senate are expected to attend as of Tuesday.

