Colorado EPA officials: Media blackout won't affect Lincoln Park Superfund site
Community Advisory Group members asked for several things from the regulators overseeing the local Superfund Site at the Lincoln Park / Cotter Community Advisory Group meeting Jan. 19. The Environmental Protection Agency and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment attended the CAG's regular meeting at the Garden Park Building on 7th and Macon. The CAG presently has 16 members from our local community and meets monthly with these state and federal regulators working to represent the community in discussions about the clean-up of the Superfund site that includes the original Cotter Mill site and the neighboring contaminated areas in Lincoln Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|44,505
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC