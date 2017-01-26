Colorado EPA officials: Media blackout won't affect Lincoln Park Superfund site

Community Advisory Group members asked for several things from the regulators overseeing the local Superfund Site at the Lincoln Park / Cotter Community Advisory Group meeting Jan. 19. The Environmental Protection Agency and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment attended the CAG's regular meeting at the Garden Park Building on 7th and Macon. The CAG presently has 16 members from our local community and meets monthly with these state and federal regulators working to represent the community in discussions about the clean-up of the Superfund site that includes the original Cotter Mill site and the neighboring contaminated areas in Lincoln Park.

