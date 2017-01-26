Colorado considers ending longtime sw...

Colorado considers ending longtime switchblade knife ban

17 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The switchblade knives wielded six decades ago by the fictional Jets and Sharks street gangs in the legendary Broadway musical "West Side Story" and in Hollywood films spooked lawmakers across the U.S. and helped usher in state bans. But 54 years after Colorado enacted its prohibition of the folding knives with blades that pop from their handles with the push of a button, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers is trying to repeal it.

