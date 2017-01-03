Colorado congressman plans to challenge Trump's presidency
The Democrat from Arvada, along with a handful of fellow House Democrats, said it's evident Russian intelligence interfered in the election, in violation of American interests. He said it's not about stopping Trump, which from Democrats' view would be a welcomed byproduct, however.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 min
|Respect71
|43,716
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Tue
|Aya Quest
|2
|like don' t like
|Dec 31
|anonymous
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Dec 29
|winstonsmith
|572
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl...
|Dec 22
|Lauren
|13
|hamilton electors
|Dec 7
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC