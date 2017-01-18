Colorado car salesman dies after crashing Maserati at 'reckless speeds'
A Colorado man was killed Saturday after apparently losing control of the Maserati he was driving and crashed into a ditch. Authorities in Douglas County identified the driver of the car as 24-year-old Brandon Gionapoulos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|44,042
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Jan 3
|Aya Quest
|2
|like don' t like
|Dec 31
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC