Colorado car salesman dies after cras...

Colorado car salesman dies after crashing Maserati at 'reckless speeds'

Read more: Fox News

A Colorado man was killed Saturday after apparently losing control of the Maserati he was driving and crashed into a ditch. Authorities in Douglas County identified the driver of the car as 24-year-old Brandon Gionapoulos.

