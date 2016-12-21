Colorado C-Stores Gain Ground on Beer Sales
Colorado's convenience store owners have taken a step toward being able to sell full-strength beer, according to a report by The Denver Business Journal . The state House Business Affairs & Labor Committee approved a measure late Wednesday that would allow c-stores of under 5,000 feet to sell an alcoholic product bigger than the reduced-strength beer that they now are limited to offering.
