Colorado bills aim to change abortion rules

DENVER A handful of bills introduced in Colorado's House of Representatives aim to affect abortion laws in the state, but they will first have to clear a House committee chaired by a doctor who specializes in reproduction. One bill, House Bill 1108 , would make it a class 1 felony for practitioners to perform an abortion unless it is intended to save the mother's life or unless the unborn child dies as a result of medical treatment, such as chemotherapy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.