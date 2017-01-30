Colorado AG still contends Boulder Co...

Colorado AG still contends Boulder County oil, gas moratorium is illegal

Read more: Daily Camera

The Colorado Attorney General's Office is sticking to its contention that Boulder County's current moratorium on accepting and processing new oil and gas development applications is illegal. "Boulder County has prohibited new oil and gas development for the last five years and has continued its ban even though the Colorado Supreme Court ordered the cities of Longmont and Fort Collins to lift theirs ," Attorney General Cynthia Coffman said in a Monday statement.

