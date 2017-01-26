Colo. investigated after outbreak of Seoul virus
A rodent-carried virus that cropped up in a group of people in Illinois and Wisconsin prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate in a group of states, including in Colorado. Colorado is one of 12 states under investigation after rodents potentially carrying the Seoul virus were distributed across the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Brian_G
|44,422
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|16 hr
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Thu
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC