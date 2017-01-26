Colo. investigated after outbreak of ...

Colo. investigated after outbreak of Seoul virus

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

A rodent-carried virus that cropped up in a group of people in Illinois and Wisconsin prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate in a group of states, including in Colorado. Colorado is one of 12 states under investigation after rodents potentially carrying the Seoul virus were distributed across the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Brian_G 44,422
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 16 hr toughnut to crack 18,437
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Thu Batvette 2
PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 dsfsf 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jan 15 Yac_hack 1,360
News EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c... Jan 14 E Pee A 7
News Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S... Jan 10 ann baker 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC