Charging developers for new schools would hurt home buyers
The Douglas County School District recently adopted a resolution in favor of legislation to allow school districts to assess residential impact fees. Although charging new home buyers directly for the costs of providing capital facilities for the public school system sounds tempting, there are several significant public policy and practical problems with this approach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|Rose_NoHo
|44,148
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|3 hr
|mweastboston3
|18,433
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Fri
|dsfsf
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC