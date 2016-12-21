Cause of death released in fall at Co...

Cause of death released in fall at Colorado ski resort

Read more: The Gazette

A Texas woman who fell from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort last week died from a rupture of the aorta and other traumatic injuries, an autopsy has concluded. Kelly Huber, 40, of San Antonio fell 20 feet from the lift on Thursday at Granby Ranch Ski Resort about 90 miles west of Denver.

