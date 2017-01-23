Brother Luck and Other Colorado Chefs...

Brother Luck and Other Colorado Chefs Who Have Appeared on Chopped

But Luck and a growing number of other Colorado chefs are getting additional attention from recent appearances on the Food Network's Chopped and other television shows. Brother Luck, who's the fourth generation to bear the name , is the chef/owner of Brother Luck Street Eats in Colorado Springs, where the menu is inspired by street food from around the world.

