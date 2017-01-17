Boulder senator seeks to protect consumers' energy storage rights
The Colorado Legislature's website, which includes information about the content and current status of bills once they're introduced, is leg.colorado.gov Colorado should protect consumers' rights to install electricity storage systems on their own properties, says Boulder Democratic Sen. Steve Fenberg.
