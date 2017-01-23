Bill would ban corporal punishment in Colorado public schools
A bill to ban corporal punishment in Colorado public schools and other child-care facilities that receive state funding cleared its first hurdle Monday, passing the House Education Committee with bipartisan support. If it's ultimately passed into law, House Bill 1038 would make Colorado the 32nd state to ban the practice in schools, and for the first time would establish a statewide definition of corporal punishment in the state: "the willful infliction of physical pain on a child."
