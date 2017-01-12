Beating death of Colorado homeless ma...

Beating death of Colorado homeless man ruled self-defense

Read more: The Progress

Colorado authorities say there will be no criminal charges filed in connection with a homeless man's death because the person responsible had been acting in self-defense. The Gazette reports that 48-year-old Michael Allen Dorland was beaten at his ex-girlfriend's Colorado Springs apartment in December and died about two weeks later.

