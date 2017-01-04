Avalanche danger is high throughout Colorado as heavy snow moves into mountains
A skier makes his way down the slopes at Ski Santa Fe in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Avalanche danger will be high throughout Colorado this week as a strong winter storm that's expected to wallop the mountains with up to 30 inches of snow in some areas moves across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Dave
|43,616
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|13 hr
|Aya Quest
|2
|like don' t like
|Dec 31
|anonymous
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Dec 29
|winstonsmith
|572
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl...
|Dec 22
|Lauren
|13
|hamilton electors
|Dec 7
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC