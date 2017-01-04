Avalanche danger is high throughout C...

Avalanche danger is high throughout Colorado as heavy snow moves into mountains

A skier makes his way down the slopes at Ski Santa Fe in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Avalanche danger will be high throughout Colorado this week as a strong winter storm that's expected to wallop the mountains with up to 30 inches of snow in some areas moves across the state.

