Avalanche blocks key route to Vail ski area in Colorado
In this photo provided by the Colorado State Patrol, removal equipment works to clear snow from Interstate 70 on Vail Pass as a winter storm packing high winds and heavy snow pummels the high mountains of Colorado early on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. An avalanche dumped up to 15 feet of snow on the interstate over the pass, which is just one of numerous stretches of roadway periodically being closed in the region.
