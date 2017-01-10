Are More Women Interested in Public O...

Are More Women Interested in Public Office Since the Election?

But it wasn't until this year's presidential election that Buentello considered running for politics, and she's not alone. Since the presidential election, Emerge Colorado , which trains women to run for office, has seen a significant uptick in interested participants - so much so that it's training double the women, about forty, than it does in a regular odd year, and hosting two six-month training programs instead of one.

