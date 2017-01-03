Andrew Freedman Leaving Post as Colorado's Director of Marijuana Coordination

Andrew Freedman is moving on from his position as Colorado's Director of Marijuana Coordination , Governor John Hickenlooper announced on January 5. Freedman will still be involved with the cannabis industry and constructing policy: He's launching a consulting firm, Freedman & Koski LLC , which will advise state and local governments on the implementation of marijuana legalization. After working as Lieutenant Governor Joe Garcia's chief of staff from 2011 to 2013, Freedman became the campaign director for Yes on 66: Colorado Commits to Kids; from there, Hickenlooper hired Freedman to head up the state's marijuana coordination office.

