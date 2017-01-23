Amazon.com adding a second facility in Colorado
Amazon.com has announced plans to build a second facility in Aurora, where it opened a sorting warehouse last June. The company says it expects to employ about 1,000 people at the new fulfillment warehouse, where workers will pack and ship larger items such as sporting goods, musical instruments and furniture.
