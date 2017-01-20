Advocates for repealing the Colorado ...

Advocates for repealing the Colorado death penalty will be back before the legislature

22 min ago Read more: The Gazette

Advocates for repealing the death penalty in Colorado are back with a legislative effort for the first time in four years, motivated by their belief the issue is gaining traction in battleground and red states. The Better Priorities Initiative of Colorado hopes to build off of work in the right-leaning state of Nebraska, where the legislature there repealed the death penalty in 2015, despite opposition led by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

