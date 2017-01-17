Advocacy group stopping in Colorado Springs on statewide tour gauging LGBTQ needs
A Colorado organization that advocates for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals will be stopping locally as part of an effort to gauge the challenges facing LGBTQ folks across the state. One Colorado's statewide tour, which will kick off Thursday and wrap up in mid-March, will host a meeting in Colorado Springs at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church on South 21st Street.
