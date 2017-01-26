About 30 hospitals opting out of Colorado's medical aid-in-dying law

Up to 30 Colorado hospitals are opting out of the state's new medical aid-in-dying law, either fully or in part, but whether that means the doctors they employ are banned from writing life-ending prescriptions is a controversy that could wind up in court. At this point, terminally ill Coloradans who want to end their lives under the law will need to find out whether their physicians are allowed to participate.

