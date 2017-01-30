7-year-old girl falls from chairlift at Colorado ski resort
A 7-year-old girl is recovering after falling about 26 feet from a chairlift at a southwestern Colorado ski resort. Purgatory Resort spokeswoman Kim Oyler says in a statement that the fall occurred as the chairlift neared the unloading zone at the top of the mountain.
