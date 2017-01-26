5M acres of Colorado trees destroyed by beetles
While the mountain pine beetle is declining, the spruce beetle is the most damaging forest insect pest right now, according to an aerial survey by the Colorado State Forest Service and U.S. Forest Service. The spruce beetle impacted 350,000-acres of higher-elevation trees statewide last year with the largest infestations are in southern and central Colorado, officials said.
