2016 was third-warmest year on record in Colorado Springs;...
Last year was the third-warmest year on record in Colorado Springs, behind 2012 and 1934, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. With winds gusting at speeds of up to 100 mph in parts of El Paso County early last week, it may have felt easy to get swept up in the conclusion that climate change was partially responsible.
