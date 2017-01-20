2016 was third-warmest year on record...

2016 was third-warmest year on record in Colorado Springs;...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Last year was the third-warmest year on record in Colorado Springs, behind 2012 and 1934, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. With winds gusting at speeds of up to 100 mph in parts of El Paso County early last week, it may have felt easy to get swept up in the conclusion that climate change was partially responsible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 22 min Respect71 44,046
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jan 15 Yac_hack 1,360
News EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c... Jan 14 E Pee A 7
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 10 ann baker 1
News Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S... Jan 10 ann baker 1
Ayahuasca in Colorado Jan 3 Aya Quest 2
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,661 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC