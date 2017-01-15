2006 murder evidence found in Fremont County Sheriff's Office storage unit
Fremont County Sheriff Jim Beicker said the FCSO is cooperating completely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations in regards to evidence from a 2006 homicide that was found in a storage unit that once belonged to a detective. A bloody rope, an ax and boxes of paperwork were among the items of evidence found in the storage unit that belonged to FCSO Lt.
