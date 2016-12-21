Your brain on pot
Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder's Institute of Cognitive Science have been awarded a $839,500 grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to study the effects of using high-potency cannabis, informally known as "dabbing." The 3-year project will look at how consumers and public health are affected by high-potency forms of marijuana, which have been widely available since Colorado legalized recreational cannabis use in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|43,512
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Sun
|Aya Quest
|1
|Glass Hat
|Sun
|linda35ny
|1
|Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl...
|Dec 22
|Lauren
|13
|hamilton electors
|Dec 7
|kyman
|1
|Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas...
|Dec 6
|Ranger
|24
|Landlord Caught Having Sex In Tenants's Bed
|Dec 5
|Mitts Gold Taliblets
|8
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC