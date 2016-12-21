Your brain on pot

13 hrs ago Read more: Chaffee County Times

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder's Institute of Cognitive Science have been awarded a $839,500 grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to study the effects of using high-potency cannabis, informally known as "dabbing." The 3-year project will look at how consumers and public health are affected by high-potency forms of marijuana, which have been widely available since Colorado legalized recreational cannabis use in 2012.

