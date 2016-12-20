You betcha: Colorado's population surpasses Minnesota's

Colorado's rush of newcomers has slowed, but the state still added enough people to surpass Minnesota, according to population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau released Tuesday. Colorado added 91,726 people between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016, pushing the state's population to 5,540,545 and into the 21st spot just ahead of Minnesota.

