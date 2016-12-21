Why Colorado Tokers Love Death Star

Why Colorado Tokers Love Death Star

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Denver Westword

Not all stoners are Star Wars fans, but I'd bet a lot of the midnight movie-goers at Rogue One: A Star Wars Story last week were smoking themselves into a galaxy far, far away before walking into theaters. Cheering on Leia, Luke and the boys as they fight the Evil Empire is a pastime for many potheads, but not all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 14 min Respect71 43,437
News Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl... 4 hr barrack 12
hamilton electors Dec 7 kyman 1
News Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas... Dec 6 Ranger 24
News Landlord Caught Having Sex In Tenants's Bed Dec 5 Mitts Gold Taliblets 8
Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07) Nov 26 Joe 6,215
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Nov 24 Defiant1 18,432
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,122 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,053

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC