University of Northern Colorado doesn't have documents from 2014 -...
University of Northern Colorado officials have said the university has no records related to a 2014 comprehensive assessment of UNC President Kay Norton's performance. Even if it did, officials say, they wouldn't release the records because of the personnel exemption to the Colorado Open Records Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Windsor Now.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|43,441
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|1
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl...
|Dec 22
|Lauren
|13
|hamilton electors
|Dec 7
|kyman
|1
|Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas...
|Dec 6
|Ranger
|24
|Landlord Caught Having Sex In Tenants's Bed
|Dec 5
|Mitts Gold Taliblets
|8
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC