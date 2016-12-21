University of Northern Colorado doesn...

University of Northern Colorado doesn't have documents from 2014 -...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Windsor Now

University of Northern Colorado officials have said the university has no records related to a 2014 comprehensive assessment of UNC President Kay Norton's performance. Even if it did, officials say, they wouldn't release the records because of the personnel exemption to the Colorado Open Records Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Windsor Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Frankie Rizzo 43,441
Ayahuasca in Colorado Dec 25 Aya Quest 1
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl... Dec 22 Lauren 13
hamilton electors Dec 7 kyman 1
News Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas... Dec 6 Ranger 24
News Landlord Caught Having Sex In Tenants's Bed Dec 5 Mitts Gold Taliblets 8
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,428,714

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC