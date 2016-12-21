The Latest: Woman who fell to death f...

The Latest: Woman who fell to death from ski lift ID'd

Read more: The Progress

The Latest on a Texas woman who fell to her death from a chairlift at a Colorado ski resort : Authorities have released the name of a Texas woman who fell to her death from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort. Granby police identified the woman Friday as 40-year-old Kelly Huber, of San Antonio.

