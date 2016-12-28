Rising costs weigh on employer health...

Rising costs weigh on employer health plans in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

This 2014 file photo shows a sign placed out on the 16th Street Mall, beckoning people to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Colorado employers expect health benefit costs will jump 7.6 percent on average next year, according to an annual survey from the Lockton Mountain West Benefit Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 9 min Respect71 43,440
Ayahuasca in Colorado Dec 25 Aya Quest 1
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl... Dec 22 Lauren 13
hamilton electors Dec 7 kyman 1
News Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas... Dec 6 Ranger 24
News Landlord Caught Having Sex In Tenants's Bed Dec 5 Mitts Gold Taliblets 8
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,419,278

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC