Report finds blacks disproportionately arrested in Colorado
Blacks accounted for 12.4 percent of arrests and summonses in 2015, though they represent just 4.2 percent of the state's population, according to the report released Wednesday by the state's Division of Criminal Justice. Black adults were more likely to receive prison sentences than people of other races and had fewer opportunities for ``deferred judgments'' that would allow them to avoid a criminal history, the study said.
