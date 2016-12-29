Raises coming Sunday for low-wage workers in Colorado
People with the Colorado Families for a Fair Wage campaign hold up signs during their rally on the outdoor patio at Vine Street Pub on May 18, 2016 in Denver. Colorado's minimum wage will take its biggest leap in a decade on Sunday, bringing with it significant changes for both low-wage workers and their employers.
