Questions about planned 23-story hotel in Black Hawk

The Monarch Casino in Black Hawk brings down its parking garage to make room for a new, 23-story hotel on Dec. 21. To measure the extent that corporate greed is enabled by willful disregard of the state constitution and coupled with official indifference focused on increasing state revenue, there's no need to look further than this article. Clearly the $400 million Monarch Casino project must rely on gambling revenue to ensure a profit from such a large investment.

