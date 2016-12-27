Quake Shakes Colorado Town Christmas Night

Second-Ranked Pioneers Prepare For 2nd Half Of The Season University of Denver hockey coach Jim Montgomery joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial this week. Broncos QB Lynch Waits In The Wings Heading into Week 12, Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said Trevor Siemian needed to play "big."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.