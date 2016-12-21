One Dead After Fall from Colorado Chair Lift: Police

He was 85. Smith was born at Elwood and eventually moved to the Broken Bow area where he be... Former Nebraska volleyball standouts Amber Rolfzen and Kadie Rolfzen have signed professional contracts with Dresdner Sportclub 1898 in Germany's Bundesliga. Dresdner SC ha... -- Former Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam committed suicide before he was found dead earlier this month, the Boulder County coroner has confirmed.The autopsy r... -- The latest round of sanctions issued by the Obama administration against Russia may present a politically sticky situation for President-elect Donald Trump, wh... Congrats are in order for tennis champ Serena Williams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.