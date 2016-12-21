Ohio court: Tigers' owner can visit s...

Ohio court: Tigers' owner can visit seized animals

The Decatur Daily

The Ohio owner of tigers, bears and other exotic animals seized by the state will be allowed to examine the ones that were sent to a South Dakota sanctuary then later relocated because of neglect, a court has ruled. A state appeals court said Kenny Hetrick and his veterinarian should be allowed to check on the animals that were relocated to a Colorado sanctuary and ordered the state to arrange the visits within the next month.

