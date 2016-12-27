New Year's resolutions for Colorado's finest
Half the fun of making New Year's resolutions is the inevitable feeling of relief when we abandon them in mid-March or, let's be honest, late January. This year, instead of setting myself up for failure, I thought it'd be more fun to help out some of Colorado's finest with their goals for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|39 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|43,413
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|1
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl...
|Dec 22
|Lauren
|13
|hamilton electors
|Dec 7
|kyman
|1
|Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas...
|Dec 6
|Ranger
|24
|Landlord Caught Having Sex In Tenants's Bed
|Dec 5
|Mitts Gold Taliblets
|8
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC